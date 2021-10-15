City to hold public hearing Oct. 19 for selected Civic Park artist

As the development of Edmonds’ Civic Park moves forward, community members are invited to attend a city council public hearing Oct. 19 regarding the artist selected to create designs for an art element at the park plaza entry: Clark Wiegman.

The new Civic Park design by Walker Macy includes the siting of a welcoming, signature artwork near the primary entry point to the park on 6th Avenue North. The process for selecting an artist to create artwork for this new site was initiated in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the final artist selection is taking place this fall.

Facilitated through the City of Edmonds Arts Commission, the artwork budget is $90,000 and professional artists residing in the Pacific Northwest region were invited to submit qualifications for the initial application process as approved by the city council.

On Sept. 23, the public art selection panel interviewed five finalists selected in April 2020. The panel subsequently made a recommendation to the arts commission that Wiegman, from Seattle, be awarded the contract for Civic Park artwork design development. According to the city, Wiegman is a well-established public artist who has been involved with many collaborative place-making projects.

The arts commission is presenting the recommendation to the city council with a public hearing on Oct. 19. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held remotely using the Zoom Platform. Audience members may connect using a computer or smart phone at: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or join the meeting by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782, Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

During the public hearing, Wiegman will make a presentation about his past work and overall qualifications. The artist will not present specific design concepts for the park at that time.

As with all major public art selection processes, the public is given opportunities to participate directly, in addition to being represented by the arts commission and the selection panel. The public is invited to participate by providing verbal and/or written comments in the advertised public hearing. Once the artist selection is approved, the artist will work with the park designers and the community to develop concepts for artwork. That artwork will be presented at a public meeting this winter and the final design will be approved with a city council public hearing in spring 2022.

For more information, contact the arts office at eac@edmondswa.gov.