Oct. 6: City to host open house on waterfront issues as part of Comprehensive Plan update

Washington State’s Growth Management Act requires that cities and counties periodically update their comprehensive plans, and the City of Edmonds is hosting a virtual open house Oct. 6 to obtain residents’ input on one set of issues identified for study — the city’s central waterfront.

The city said it is just beginning the review of the Comprehensive Plan for the 2024 update, with adoption required by June 20, 2024. In announcing the Oct. 6 meeting, it said that the narrative, graphics, and goals/policies related to the waterfront and nearby Edmonds Marsh area should be updated to reflect newer information. This project is a background study and does not include the development of a more detailed waterfront plan, the city said.

To begin this review, a virtual open house is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83744504382?pwd=Sm1xLzJvbDVQbU1ycFpXRWdIK3Vkdz09

You can also access via phone: US: +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 837 4450 4382

Passcode: 418643

The primary waterfront issues driving the Comprehensive Plan update review are the Edmonds Crossing Ferry project and the Edmonds Marsh. The former Edmonds Crossing project – designed to move the ferry terminal from its current Main Street location to the south side of the Edmonds Marsh – has been a prominent feature of the city’s Comprehensive Plan for many years.

The city said that the Edmonds Crossing Project is no longer in the Washington State Ferries Long Range Plan, which includes a 2040 planning horizon. Removing the Edmonds Crossing project from the Comprehensive Plan necessitates an evaluation of several issues related to the downtown waterfront area, including traffic, downtown connections, economic development and the Edmonds Marsh.

“With the Edmonds Crossing project no longer in the Washington Ferries long-range plan, there is an opportunity for more extensive environmental improvements around the Edmonds Marsh associated with the Willow Creek daylighting project,” the city said in its announcement. “The property south of the marsh is currently designated Master Plan Development in the Comprehensive Plan, which allows a mix of commercial and residential uses. Exploring the future of this property is also a part of this Comprehensive Plan review.”

The Oct. 6 meeting is an initial public engagement step in the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, and there will be more opportunities for public engagement throughout the update process. Information regarding the 2024 update will be provided on the City’s Planning Division website.