Commentary: Why is the 2022 budget being rushed?

Do citizens realize that the budgeting process is being aggressively rushed this year? Why is this budget being rushed and why is this scheduling not typical or appropriate?
For decades, the administration’s timeline has extended into December to allow citizens adequate time to comment, allow councilmembers adequate time to review with citizens, and lastly to allow thoughtful review of the budgetary implications in matters relating to our city’s coffers. Remember, the budget is council’s responsibility, while the mayor is responsible for spending taxpayers’ money.
The proposed budget will be presented on Nov. 1. Also at the Nov. 1 council meeting, three public hearings are scheduled on: 1) The proposed
budget, 2) the Capital Improvement Plan/Capital Facilities Plan (CIP/CFP), and 3) property tax ordinances. Each of these very important budgetary documents impacting citizens’ taxes and how our money is being spent. And they are all being handled at one meeting to accommodate the rushed schedule! How can citizens provide useful feedback with limited time to hear the presentation and review the supporting documents?
Council is holding a second budget deliberation meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 — surprisingly during election week, when citizens will learn who is in the lead for city council position #2 held by Luke Distelhorst. Citizens may not be aware that appointed Councilmember Distelhorst will not be finishing out the year as he lost in the primary: appointed councilmembers that lose the subsequent election are replaced by the winner when the election is certified as opposed to elected councilmembers that are replaced the following year. The election will likely be certified after Thanksgiving. The administration has scheduled Nov. 16 for council deliberations and adoption of the 2022 budget.
Some councilmembers even asked to have “drop dead dates” for amendments to meet this aggressive budgetary schedule. Considering the public already voted out the appointed councilmember, it would be respectful to voters and beneficial that the newly elected councilmember provides his/her comments, opinions, amendments and vote on the budget.
So, please write to council and demand extending the budget schedule, to allow the newly seated member to provide input and participate in the budgetary process. With virtual meetings, numerous transparency issues, communication issues, and just plain listening to what citizens are saying regarding their participation, it remains important to slow this process down to allow all citizens to participate and understand the administration’s financial presentations, which should provide reasons for all the 100-plus decision packets that are part of the budget.
So, please, tune in, turn up and stay connected to understanding how imperative it is for financial transparency and understanding. And let
councilmembers know what you think!
— By Diane Buckshnis
Edmonds City Council Position 4
Thanks Diane!
This is truly concerning and I feel that the motives are indeed questionable.
It’s not prudent that so many information-rich and important hearings jammed into one meeting. This definitely appears to be a rush-job.
I will be emailing today and joining on Tuesday night to share my thoughts & concerns with this and other issues with the Council.
Who else is joining? Let your voices be heard!
It seems obvious that the budget schedule has been accelerated in order to allow a mayor-friendly vote from councilmember Distelhorst and dis-allow a possible unsupportive vote from the new councilmember. Business as usual by Mayor Nelson – doing what’s good for him and not necessarily good for the citizens of Edmonds..
Thank you for the update Diane. I will be emailing the Council to slow this process down.
Thanks Diane for letting us Edmonds residents know what is going on. This is yet another example of unethical behavior on the part of the Mayor and certain of our council members. This applies especially to Luke–Luke the honorable thing to do is to recommend that the budget be postponed until the new council member replacing you is seated. Luke do the honorable thing!!!!
I just spent 20 minutes searching the City of Edmonds website and FaceBook page, and I found no information about the Budget schedule for this year. Nothing at all. Not the original schedule, nor the revised schedule referenced by Diane.
Why does this City Hall have such difficulty with Transparency?
Roger,
The budget schedule is in the extended agenda. Hopefully, this link works: https://weblink.edmondswa.gov/weblink/0/doc/1506538/Page1.aspx
And you’re right. This is an extremely serious transparency failure on the part of the administration, as this information should be easily available.