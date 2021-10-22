Community Transit Van GO program awarding surplus vans to local non-profit agencies

Community Transit will award up to 12 surplus passenger vans to local non-profit organizations to meet transportation demands within the community. In the past, nonprofits have used the vans to help serve people experiencing homelessness and others in need of a ride.

Vehicles will be awarded to nonprofit organizations and agencies with 501(c)3 status that primarily serve residents of the Community Transit service area. This includes all incorporated cities and towns in Snohomish County, as well as the Tulalip Reservation and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County, with the exception of the city of Everett.

Community Transit launched the Van GO program in 2000 and has since awarded 158 vans and wheelchair lift-equipped paratransit vehicles to qualified organizations throughout Snohomish County. By state law, Community Transit auctions off surplus vehicles, but regularly sets aside some vehicles for this program.

This year, Community Transit will award up to 12 vehicles:

Seven- and 12-passenger vans (no wheelchair lifts).

2012 Dodge Caravan, 2011 Ford Econoline, and 2014 Chevrolet Express vans with gasoline engines, automatic transmissions, and approximately 100,000 miles.

The “retired” vans are well-maintained and ready for service in the community.

Applications are available at communitytransit.org/vangoapply, by emailing vango@commtrans.org or by calling 425-348-7196. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 30. Rules, requirements and selection criteria are also on the website.