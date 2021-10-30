Council holding public hearings Monday, Nov. 1 on budget, property taxes, capital programs

Meeting a day earlier than usual due to the Tuesday, Nov. 2 general election, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled Nov. 1 to hold public hearings on the following: the 2022 city budget, a proposal to raise property taxes and/or the emergency medical services levy by 1% in 2022, and the proposed 2022-2027 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program.

The council is also set to consider a proposal to amend the city’s contract with South County Fire to address a long-term service imbalance that has resulted in non-Edmonds fire units responding more frequently to emergency medical service and fire calls in the city.

Also on the council agenda:

– Amendments to Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund Ordinance (read more in our previous story).

– A November 2021 budget amendment ordinance

– A proclamation for Family Court Awareness Month

– Special event permits amendments to the city code

The meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to this Edmonds City Council Meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. If you want to comment by dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

Closed captions are available using the Zoom platform.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in executive session — closed to the public — at 6:30 p.m. to consider the selection of a site or the acquisition of real estate by lease or purchase, and to discuss pending or potential litigation.

You can see the complete agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting at this link.