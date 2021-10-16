Councilmember Kristiana Johnson responds to comments made during Oct. 12 meeting

Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson on Friday submitted the following statement in response to comments made about her health during the Oct. 12 city council meeting, as well as questions raised about her on-camera appearance during the meeting. (You can read a summary of the meeting here.)

I awoke Tuesday morning – council day – to pain and back spasms. Regardless, I had work to do. I figured I could handle it if I just stayed in bed and rested.

I decided to soldier on without drugs or medical attention. Apparently during the meeting I accidently turned on my video and revealed that I was on bed rest and in bed without makeup — looking as badly as I felt. I apologize for having a less-than-professional appearance. I am sorry that my appearance caused confusion.

Later Wednesday night when I finally got to the emergency room at the hospital, I learned that I had a compression fracture.

This brings me back to Tuesday night, as the council deliberated on whether or not to censure council member Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for her behavior listed in the summary of the council package — namely that she was seen drinking during a council meeting. And flashed a ‘loser’ sign to the citizen speaker during council comments.

During council comments, my past and unrelated health crisis was brought up by councilmember Laura Johnson. Therefore, I am willing to share that I was not suffering a health crisis Tuesday night, rather I was injured and in pain. It seemed that councilmembers Johnson and Fraley-Monillas were willing to harass and bully me as a deflection from the issue at hand — namely Councilmember Fraley-Monillas’ past behavior during a televised council meeting.

That evening Mayor Nelson denied my point of order that the discussion of my health was not germane to the code of conduct violation. That was a poor ruling. The mayor further elaborated that he would not allow points of order, but would provide latitude in allowing everyone to have their say. This was not leadership and is in violation of Robert’s Rules of Order.

This behavior violates the very Code of Conduct that this group were so very proud to bring forward for approval. What a bunch of hypocrites. I say — take care of your own house and leave me alone. I believe this was an orchestrated and opportunistic maneuver to bring political shade to my re-election campaign.

I resent that events and maneuverings of this type are allowed to happen, as they continue to disrupt the good governance that Edmonds deserves.

— Kristiana Johnson

Edmonds City Council Position 1