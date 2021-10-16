Councilmember Kristiana Johnson responds to comments made during Oct. 12 meeting

Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson on Friday submitted the following statement in response to comments made about her health during the Oct. 12 city council meeting, as well as questions raised about her on-camera appearance during the meeting. (You can read a summary of the meeting here.)
I awoke Tuesday morning – council day – to pain and back spasms. Regardless, I had work to do. I figured I could handle it if I just stayed in bed and rested.
I decided to soldier on without drugs or medical attention. Apparently during the meeting I accidently turned on my video and revealed that I was on bed rest and in bed without makeup — looking as badly as I felt. I apologize for having a less-than-professional appearance. I am sorry that my appearance caused confusion.
Later Wednesday night when I finally got to the emergency room at the hospital, I learned that I had a compression fracture.
This brings me back to Tuesday night, as the council deliberated on whether or not to censure council member Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for her behavior listed in the summary of the council package — namely that she was seen drinking during a council meeting. And flashed a ‘loser’ sign to the citizen speaker during council comments.
During council comments, my past and unrelated health crisis was brought up by councilmember Laura Johnson. Therefore, I am willing to share that I was not suffering a health crisis Tuesday night, rather I was injured and in pain. It seemed that councilmembers Johnson and Fraley-Monillas were willing to harass and bully me as a deflection from the issue at hand — namely Councilmember Fraley-Monillas’ past behavior during a televised council meeting.
That evening Mayor Nelson denied my point of order that the discussion of my health was not germane to the code of conduct violation. That was a poor ruling. The mayor further elaborated that he would not allow points of order, but would provide latitude in allowing everyone to have their say. This was not leadership and is in violation of Robert’s Rules of Order.
This behavior violates the very Code of Conduct that this group were so very proud to bring forward for approval. What a bunch of hypocrites. I say — take care of your own house and leave me alone. I believe this was an orchestrated and opportunistic maneuver to bring political shade to my re-election campaign.
I resent that events and maneuverings of this type are allowed to happen, as they continue to disrupt the good governance that Edmonds deserves.
— Kristiana Johnson
Edmonds City Council Position 1
Councilmembers Laura Johnson and Adrienne Fraley-Monillas exhibited
heartless, cruel and vicious behavior to Kristiana who was suffering. I repeat suffering and in pain. At the time of Tuesday’s meeting, she had an unknown compression fracture in her back. My own dear mother suffered from compression fractures and I will NEVER forget how excruciatingly painful it was for her.
Rather than be kind and care about Kristiana, they attacked her during a difficult time without knowing the facts and circumstances. Kristiana is one of the kindest people I know and she deserved sympathy and kindness from her colleagues. Mayor Nelson had an opportunity to step up and act like a leader but instead, facilitated some of the worst behavior a human being can inflict on another. Shame on You ! ! ! Shame on All of YOU ! ! !
Julie Johnson
Thank you for your explanation when none should of been needed. The mayor will continue to defend and manipulate for his favorite council member’s no matter what the rules or ethics are
The actions of a few on council towards Kristiana Johnson are truly telling – and lack compassion and empathy.
But good governance, respect, and compassion left the city the moment Nelson was elected, and then his agenda became protected and coddled by Fraley-Monillas, Laura Johnson, Paine, and Distelhorst. These five have provided a clear picture of what partisan, ideologically driven politics looks like at the local level in positions that are to be carried out in a non-partisan and objective manner.
And here it is, Ms. Kristiana Johnson has stated that she is a democrat – but clearly one that has not subscribed to the group think of the other four.
I pray for your quick recovery.
What is a health crisis if not a compression fracture?! Councilwoman Laura Johnson was actually pointing out that council members, and city employees, should be able and encouraged to prioritize their health and not feel the need to “soldier on” to the detriment of themselves and their community. There is no logic to the argument Councilwoman Johnson is making. I do hope she gets the care she needs – watching her in the meeting was disconcerting to say the least.