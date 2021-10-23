Economic Alliance of Snohomish County to present free Business Resiliency Forum Nov. 3

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County will present a free virtual Business Resiliency Forum Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Program highlights include:
– A presentation on the “State of Talent,” by Dr. Jenée Myers Twitchell, Washington STEM
– A presentation on “Addressing the Workforce Shortage” by Joy Emory, Workforce Snohomish
– A panel on “Talent Shaping Our Workforce,” featuring
- Dr. Amit Singh, Edmonds College
- Dr. Daria Willis, Everett Community College
- Dr. Paul Pitre, Washington State University Everett
- James McCaffery, Western Washington University
– Breakout rooms on the following topics:
- Hiring in 2022 — Ty Reed, Workforce Snohomish and Doug Evans, Equus Workforce Solutions
- Resiliency Tool Kit — Janet Toth, Small Business Development Center
- Innovation Mindset — David Voetmann, Edmonds College
- Attracting Talent — Internship, Mentorship and Worksite Tours / Angie Sievers, Snohomish STEM Network
- What Washington Employers Need to Know — Celia Nightingale, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries
- Cultivating Dynamic Talent in Snohomish County
- How to Retain Talent
RSVP to receive the Zoom link. Registered attendees will receive the link prior to the event.
