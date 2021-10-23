Economic Alliance of Snohomish County to present free Business Resiliency Forum Nov. 3

51 mins ago 8

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County will present a free virtual Business Resiliency Forum Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Program highlights include:

– A presentation on the “State of Talent,” by Dr. Jenée Myers Twitchell, Washington STEM

A presentation on “Addressing the Workforce Shortage” by Joy Emory, Workforce Snohomish

– A panel on “Talent Shaping Our Workforce,” featuring

  • Dr. Amit Singh, Edmonds College
  • Dr. Daria Willis, Everett Community College
  • Dr. Paul Pitre, Washington State University Everett
  • James McCaffery, Western Washington University

– Breakout rooms on the following topics:

  • Hiring in 2022 — Ty Reed, Workforce Snohomish and Doug Evans, Equus Workforce Solutions
  • Resiliency Tool Kit — Janet Toth, Small Business Development Center
  • Innovation Mindset — David Voetmann, Edmonds College
  • Attracting Talent — Internship, Mentorship and Worksite Tours  /  Angie Sievers, Snohomish STEM Network
  • What Washington Employers Need to Know — Celia Nightingale, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries
  • Cultivating Dynamic Talent in Snohomish County
  • How to Retain Talent

RSVP to receive the Zoom link. Registered attendees will receive the link prior to the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME