Edmonds Art Beat: Fall days are perfect for Hawaiian music, discovering new authors

Warm up with some Hawaiian Music and Hula at ECA

Next Saturday, Oct. 9, there is a very special performance at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Award-winning recording artist and Kumu Hula (hula teacher) Robert Cazimero is joined by falsetto artist and songwriter Kuana Torres Kahele for an evening of Hawaiian Music and Hula. There are many hula guests, including Alaka’i Lastimado, star student of Cazimero, and Miss Alha Hula Tehani Gonzado.

VIP tickets ($99) give you access to a 4:30 p.m. meet and greet. General admission ranges from $35 to $50. To purchase tickets ,click here

Kip Greenthal’s debut novel – Edmonds Bookshop event

Author Kip Greenthal’s debut novel is being published this month. To celebrate, the Edmonds Bookshop will be livestreaming on Facebook on October 28th.

Greenthal has written several short stories and this, her first novel, won the 2020 Landmark Prize for Fiction. Kip lives with her husband on Lopez Island. To learn more about the author, click here.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-7 p.m. on the Edmonds Bookshop’s Facebook page.

Author Shawn Adair Johnston at The Neverending Bookshop

Author Shawn Adair Johnston, writer of How the Blind Detective and His Seeing Eye Dog Saved the Narwhals, will discuss his book, read from it and take questions from attendees on Saturday, Oct 9 via The Neverending Bookshop’s Facebook page. The futuristic novel follows a unique team sent to the Canadian Arctic to save the narwhals.

Author Johnston has an interesting background. He was born in Ontario, Canada and then educated in southern California, which led to practicing forensic psychology in northern California and Oregon. He is now a local to the area and writing sci fi/fantasy books starring Peter Straw, the blind detective, and his cohort of human and nonhuman friends. For more information, click here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.