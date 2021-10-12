Edmonds Art Beat: Halloween stories, Edmonds Diversity Film Series and upcoming shows at ECA

New Halloween children’s book with an Edmonds connection

Children’s author Catherine Gorski O’Connor has a new Halloween book available at the Edmonds Bookshop. Her most recent book, The Bear’s Halloween Ball, is dedicated to the bears of Washington state and specifically to Catherine’s sister and brother-in-law, who loved bears and were long-time Edmonds residents. The book is written in rhyme and is inspired by the adventures of Garry Croman and Ann Louise Maynard’s stuffed bear collection. Check out this fun Halloween-themed book this month. For more information about the Edmonds Bookshop, click here.

Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for fifth season

This Saturday, Oct. 16 at noon, at the Edmonds Theater will be the kickoff to the Edmonds Diversity Film Series’ fifth season. Screenings are free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). The screenings are chosen to relate to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After the screening there will be an opportunity for comment and dialogue.

The first screening for this season will feature Language Arts. This movie is about a withdrawn high school English teacher, and his student Romy, who start documenting collaborations between autistic youth and senior dementia patients, causing Charles to tailspin into his past and confront the errors of his youth. The movie is two hours and seven minutes and is rated for ages 13-plus. The movie was filmed locally in Seattle. To see the rest of the lineup, go to www.diversity.edmondswa.gov

Catapult comes to Edmonds Center for the Arts

Catapult became a huge hit on the show America’s Got Talent. The production features incredible dancers working behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. Vivaldi’s Four Seasons will come to life in this production. Tickets are $19-$35, the show is on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Boogie from the Bayou

Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m., enjoy two dynamic performances at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. BeauSoleil with Michael Doucet and Terrace Simien & the Zydeco Experience will wow the audience with some Boogie from the Bayou. Tickets can be purchased here.

Cascade Symphony presents Eternal Beauty

Cascade Symphony Orchestra will open its both season with a live, in-person performance on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Eternal Beauty features Elisa Barston, Seattle Symphony’s principal second violin. There will be works by Mozart, Garbieli, Haydn, Vaughan Williams and more. Learn more here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.