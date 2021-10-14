Edmonds-based Ten Gun Design names Robert Mapes as CEO

Edmonds-based Ten Gun Design announced Wednesday that Robert Roy Mapes is stepping into the role of CEO. Rob will be the second CEO in the 25-year history of the firm and the first to be brought in from the outside.

Mapes replaces CEO Janelle Milodragovich, who has left the company.

“Rob’s proven track record to elevate, evolve and impact organizations and the clients they serve is one of the reasons why we chose him to lead Ten Gun Design,” said founder Mark VonGunten.

Mapes brings experience from creative and design firms such as Frog, Teague and Possible. His career straddles executive leadership and client relationship roles. He has worked with a wide range of brands from Audi to Zillow.

According to a company announcement, Mapes will lead the company’s business units from its studios to creative operations and systems teams. He will set the strategic direction to evolve and grow the company while maintaining its long-term relationships.