Edmonds Chamber of Commerce to host COVID-safe Halloween events

To celebrate Halloween while also respecting that COVID-19 is still with us, the Edmonds Chamber and the Chamber Foundation are coordinating an online costume contest and a week-long trick-or-rreat event with a pumpkin carving contest to kick it off.

“While we are not confident that a mass gathering of children, even outdoors, would be safe for our community’s kiddos, we couldn’t bear to completely cancel another Halloween.” said Alicia Moreno, the chamber’s communications and program goordinator. “We hope this event provides a safer way for kiddos to trick-or-treat and give needed exposure to our member businesses who were hit hard during the pandemic.”

Instead of the usual Halloween night’s two-hour window of trick-or-treating in the downtown core Oct. 31, which typically gathers 8,000-10,000 people, the chamber is extending trick-or-treating to the entire week of Halloween and to all the businesses that are chamber members. Children and adults can get dressed up and trick-or-treat at participating businesses Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 31. The full list and map of participating businesses will be available by Oct. 12 on the Edmonds Chamber’s Halloween webpage www.EdmondsHalloween.com.

To participate in the online Halloween costume contest:

Submit a photo of you or your group’s costume by Nov. 1 at www.EdmondsHalloween.com

Vote between Oct. 18 – Nov. 5.

Winners announced Nov. 5. – Edmonds Cash prizes (www.EdmondsCash.com).

Entry not required to vote.

Pumpkin carving contest details:

Sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber Foundation and the Edmonds Waterfront Center

Sat., Oct. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center (outside near the entrance)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. carving/painting

1 p.m. Judging

1:30 p.m. Awards

All ages. $5 suggested donation.

Pumpkins, carving/painting supplies provided.

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Week details:

Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Sunday, Oct. 31

Trick-or-treat at participating businesses.

Full list and map will be available by Oct. 12 at www.EdmondsHalloween.com