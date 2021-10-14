Edmonds City Council general election debate: Janelle Cass and Will Chen

General election candidates for Edmonds City Council Position 2 meet in an Oct. 9, 2021 virtual debate sponsored by My Edmonds News. Candidates are Janelle Cass and Will Chen.
You can read a written summary of the debate responses here.
Thank you, Teresa –
Listening to Will, he’s never off topic because he doesn’t actually talk about anything specifically. He could write a best selling Hallmark Card good for every occasion. The “I have More Friends Than You Do” collection. We need diverse backgrounds, win-win situations, bring people to the table, listen to people, get them all patrolling the streets in a Citizen’s Patrol, with some whistles. I’d vote for Councilman Distelhorst [who is a very nice person and explicit in what his agenda is] given the choice after listening to this debate. Cass is great, but I’m surprised anyone normal would want this job.