Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for fifth season, starting Oct. 16

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its fifth season in October, with the first screening on Saturday, Oct. 16 at noon at the Edmonds Theater. Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film, or films, related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.

“We are delighted to be able to kick off the fifth season of this important community film series,” said Diversity Commission Chair Ardeth Weed. “Due to the generosity of our sponsors, and the filmmakers and producers, we are able to offer these movies free of charge to the public.”

All screenings will require viewers to follow whatever COVID-19-related guidance is in place at the time. At this time, masks will be required of all attendees.

Film series synopsis:

Oct. 16: Language Arts: Charles, a withdrawn high school English teacher, and his student/protégé Romy start documenting collaborations between autistic youth and senior dementia patients, causing Charles to tailspin into his past and confront the errors of his youth. 2 hours 7 minutes, ages 13-plus

Nov. 20: the series will screen two films: Honor Thy Mother – a documentary of the untold stories of the “Indipino” (Filipino-Indian) community on Bainbridge Island. Local filmmaker Lucy Ostrander will be present. 31 minutes, unrated. And Glwa: Resurgence of the Ocean-Going Canoe – A story of tribal canoe journeys, from the perspective of the Heiltsuk Nation and its youth who paddle to Nisqually. On the journey, they connect with other Nations and the sea, developing confidence, a sense of pride, and a deep understanding of their Indigenous culture. 46min, unrated.

With a break for the holidays in December, the series picks up again in the new year.

Jan. 15, 2022: Dolores – Rebel. Activist. Feminist. Mother. Dolores Huerta bucks 1950s gender conventions by starting the country’s first farm workers union alongside Cesar Chavez. Starting as a struggle for racial and labor justice, it soon becomes a fight for gender equality within the same union she is eventually forced to leave. Dolores emerges with a vision that connects her new-found feminism with racial and class justice. 1 hour 26 minutes, ages 13-plus

Feb. 19, 2022: In Our Mothers’ Gardens celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and Black families through the complex, and oftentimes humorous, relationship between mothers and daughters. 1 hour 22 minutes, mature audiences

March 19, 2022: Americanish, a movie that invites viewers into the homes and lives of three marriage-age South Asian women as they navigate the often-turbulent waters of romance, culture, career and family, delving into the complexity of both honoring and breaking from cultural traditions. 1 hour 31. minutes, ages 13-plus

April 16, 2022: This Changes Everything – An investigative look and analysis of the under-representation of women in Hollywood, featuring accounts from well-known actors, executives and artists in the Industry. 1 hour 36 minutes, mature audiences.

More detailed information about the films, including full synopses and movie trailers, is available at diversity.edmondswa.gov All movies are free to the public and are screened at noon at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., an ADA-accessible facility.

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series is sponsored by Rick Steves’ Europe, the Edmonds Theater, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and the Edmonds Diversity Commission.