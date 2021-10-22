Edmonds Municipal Court new relicensing program to start Nov. 2

Edmonds Municipal Court said it will begin its new relicensing program on Nov. 2, with the goal of helping people get their driver’s licenses and drive legally while making payments toward outstanding fines and fees.

Individuals who have unresolved fines, tickets or other legal financial obligations are encouraged to take advantage of the relicensing program walk-in calendar, which will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Edmonds Municipal Court is located at 250 5th Ave. N.

Participants will have the opportunity to speak with a court clerk about any outstanding fines and fees they may have. A person’s legal financial obligations do not need to originate in Edmonds Municipal Court. The clerk can help set up payments through the Unified Payment (UP) Program, which provides an opportunity for anyone owing money in participating courts to set up one affordable monthly payment. If you have an outstanding balance in a court that does not participate in the UP Program, the clerk will provide court contact information with instructions on next steps.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. during the relicensing program days, Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera will come on the bench to hold hearings for any requests that require judicial action. These include recalling legal financial obligations from collections, waiving interest, converting an obligation to community service, or reducing previously imposed obligations depending on a person’s financial circumstances.

Edmonds Municipal Court stopped processing failures to respond to infractions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but may restart reporting those to the Washington State Department of Licensing in the near future. If you have an outstanding infraction that you need to address with the court, you are welcome to attend during the walk-in calendar. The 2021 dates for the relicensing program are Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec.21. Edmonds Municipal Court will continue this relicensing program in 2022 on the first and third Tuesday of each month.