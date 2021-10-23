Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 12-18, 2021

Oct. 12

1000 block B Avenue South: A man was arrested for prowling a vehicle.

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for malicious mischief and assault against his parent.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. He and a woman were given referrals for drug treatment after police found drugs in their possession.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight and items were stolen.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen from a truck parked at a residence.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A business owner reported their business social media account was compromised.

Oct. 13

8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and multiple items were stolen.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen including a wallet containing credit/debit cards.

7900 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police took a report regarding a possible sexual assault that occurred in Edmonds earlier in 2021.

8400 block 198th Street Southwest: A homeowner reported tools were stolen from a shed in the back yard.

700 block 7th Avenue South: A work truck caught fire from an undetermined source. Police said arson was not suspected.

21800 block 95th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting his stepson.

Oct. 14

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after stealing from a sandwich shop.

11600 block NE 195th Street: A subject was arrested for an Edmonds warrant.

22100 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police also found narcotics in the suspect’s possession.

20600 block Maplewood Drive: A man reported unknown subjects pulled him off his electric bicycle and stole it a few days prior.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in parking lot.

Oct. 15

23600 block Highway 99: A subject who called asking about assistance was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The subject had stolen credit cards in their possession at the time of their arrest.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic argument between a dating couple.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with the business staff.

23900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a motel after prowling another tenant’s vehicle.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and numerous tools were stolen from inside sometime overnight.

20500 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and her sister at their shared residence.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A classic vehicle being restored was prowled. Tools from within and miscellaneous vehicle parts were stolen.

18000 block Olympic View Drive: A rear window was broken and a purse was stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after witnesses said they tried to open several vehicle doors.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft and removed from a business after failing to pay for merchandise.

23900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a motel after refusing to leave.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he broke into a residence and was found asleep in the bathroom.

24300 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a driver being cited for driving without an interlock device and no valid driver’s license.

7700 block 199th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault after police responded to a 911 hangup call. Police said the man stopped the victim from calling 911.

Oct. 16

22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A resident reported that their vehicle had been stolen and then located it in Seattle with new damage. The owner suspected a family member was at fault.

24000 block Highway 99: Graffiti was found on an abandoned building.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A new client at an in-patient facility was reported missing.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after attempting to steal makeup.

8800 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile driver was briefly detained for failing to stop after police initiated a traffic stop. The driver was released to their parent.

Oct. 17

21400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after bothering customers.

22200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen after it was left running in a parking lot.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: An in-patient facility client was reported missing after signing out to visit a store and failed to return.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

100 block 5th Ave South: A woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her and stole from her. The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.

Oct. 18

18300 block 73rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and rummaged through overnight.

600 block Main Street: A man reported his phone was taken by a man who borrowed it. He said the man struck him in the face before walking away with the victim’s phone.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and the title was transferred to another person’s name.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a dating couple.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle previously believed to be stolen was recovered and determined to have been misplaced by the owner.

21900 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were detained by store security for stealing alcohol.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Social services requested a welfare check on a juvenile regarding a domestic incident. After investigating, police determined no crime had occurred.

21900 block Highway 99: Store security detained a woman for theft.

600 block Dayton Street: A driver was arrested for DUI after police found the person slumped over in a running vehicle.