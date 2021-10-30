Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 19-25, 2021

Oct. 19

8600 block 240th st Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

22600 block Highway 99: An argument occurred between an adult couple.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business.

1200 block 6th Avenue South: Someone attempted to steal a vehicle.

22400 block 98th Avenue West: Mail was stolen overnight.

20900 block 78th Avenue West: Mail was stolen.

22900 block Highway 99: A stolen credit card was used at a business to purchase multiple items.

8600 block 182nd Place Southwest: A debit card was cloned by unknown persons and used at an ATM.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for obstruction.

7200 block 212th st Southwest: A man was removed from a location after harassing customers and asking them for money.

Oct. 20

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was taken by the owner’s friends without permission from a business parking lot during a night out.

Main Street: A man was cited for lewd behavior.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported damaged after the owner returned from being out of town for two days.

300 block Admiral Way: A phone was lost in Puget Sound.

8100 block 238th St Southwest: A subject was cited for using counterfeit currency.

24000 block 101st Avenue West: An online order was stolen sometime after it was delivered.

Oct. 21

9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman was arrested for violating a previously issued criminal trespass warning.

800 block Main Street: A vehicle with stolen license plates was impounded for further investigation.

21900 block Highway 99: Juvenile subjects were removed from a business after they were caught shoplifting.

17700 block 69th Place West: A man was arrested for harassing his ex-girlfriend and threatening her.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business. While searching the suspect, police found narcotics in the suspect’s possession. They were taken for destruction.

Main Street: A driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and assaulting a store employee while fleeing the scene.

600 block Main Street: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

Oct. 22

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after refusing to exit the bathroom.

7200 block 210th Street Southwest: A diamond necklace was reported missing. It’s unknown if it was stolen or misplaced.

18500 block 76th Avenue West: Police asked Child Protective Services to investigate bruising on a child.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A resident said they lost money to a phone scam.

21900 block Highway 99: A shopper attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a business. The subject left before law enforcement arrived.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Two suspects stole a shopping cart full of merchandise and fled in a vehicle.

8000 block 234th st Southwest: An unoccupied vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant after returning to a business she was previously removed from.

Oct. 23

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary after attempting to break into a business.

22000 block Highway 99: A subject was cited after returning to a business they have been removed from in the past.

23600 block Highway 99: An man caused a disturbance at a grocery store. While leaving the property, he stole items and damaged store property.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for warrants and theft after she was caught shoplifting.

100 block West Dayton Street: Police investigated a possible rape reported at a hotel on Oct. 13.

22700 block 96th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

Oct. 24

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A vehicle collision led to a DUI arrest.

4500 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Mukilteo Police Department with searching for a residential burglary suspect.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a store after being suspected of shoplifting.

9500 block Edmonds Way: Victim was defrauded via a vehicle sale scam.

7900 block 189th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a woman and her parent.

23600 block Highway 99: Two unidentified males stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a department store.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft and removed from a business.

24300 block Highway 99: A car dealership was burglarized. Two vehicles and numerous other vehicle keys were stolen.

Oct. 25

800 block 15th Street Southwest: A tool shed at a cemetery was broken into and power tools were stolen.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a location.

22200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen from a motel parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant after being found slumped over in a vehicle. Police found narcotics in the vehicle.