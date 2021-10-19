Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 5-11, 2021

Oct. 5

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds police K9 assisted the Lynnwood Police Department in searching for an armed robbery suspect.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a court order and unlawful possession of a firearm during a shooting investigation.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man used counterfeit $100 bills at a local business.

800 block Aloha Street: A subject received a credit card in the mail that they did not apply for.

22500 block Highway 99: A suspect was caught shoplifting.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and a firearm was stolen.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Multiple subjects were seen on video surveillance inside a vacant business. They were gone prior to police arrival.

18200 block 73rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested after assaulting their spouse.

600 block Main Street: A subject told police they were being video recorded by another patron at a public location.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between a husband and wife who were intoxicated.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole items from a business and fled in a vehicle.

Oct. 6

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle was damaged with graffiti. Police located a person of interest but found no evidence.

22600 block Highway 99: Someone attempted to use counterfeit $100 bills at a business.

22300 block Highway 99: A closed business was burglarized. The front door was smashed to gain entry.

22100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance involving a man and woman. Police said the man left the area on his own.

20000 block 81st Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Jewelry was stolen at a local hospital

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Unknown suspects entered a premises and broke a water pipe.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic assault.

22200 block Highway 99: A person was found deceased in a motel room.

19600 block 81st Place West: A subject reported being the victim of a scam via text message. The subject lost money.

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision. The driver was identified and cited for reckless driving.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A cell phone was stolen at a local business. The subject was able to track the phone to a nearby street.

22000 block Highway 99: Items were stolen from a phone store.

9800 block 240th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and his girlfriend’s kids.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after he stole water.

23600 block Highway 99: The window of business was damaged by an unidentified suspect.

Oct. 7

23100 block 100th Avenue West: A man was removed from a child care facility.

200 block James Street: A firearm and ammunition were turned in for destruction.

10100 block 241st Place Southwest: Police responded to a dispute between neighbors over property lines and contracting work.

22000 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after defecating in front of a window outside.

22000 block 95th Place West: A vehicle was prowled and property from inside was found nearby.

23200 block Highway 99: A subject reported multiple fraudulent transactions placed on her Social Security account.

19000 block 88th Avenue West: A package was reported stolen. The incident may have been captured on video surveillance.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A dog was left in front of high school students at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The dog was later returned to its owner.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken.

Oct. 8

22100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a property at the owners’ request.

24100 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.

1100 block 4th Avenue South: Social services referred a report of possible fraud involving vulnerable adult.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man kicked in a restaurant door. He was gone prior to police arrival.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal altercation between ex-spouses.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from a store.

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Child Protective Services with making initial contact at a residence.

22200 block 93rd Place West: Multiple vehicles were prowled in the same area.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a man attempted to lure a child into a vehicle. The child declined and fled the scene.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

Oct. 9

24300 block 91st Avenue West: A man was arrested for prowling a vehicle after the owner caught him inside the vehicle.

Main Street/Bowdoin Way: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing a vehicle into a roundabout.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a male hospital patient with a possible stab wound. However, he refused to speak with officers.

24000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police initially responded to a complaint about the man spray painting a building.

23900 block Highway 99: A man stole a television and mount from a hotel.

23600 block Highway 99: Multiple theft suspects were removed from a store.

24200 block 78th Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Oct. 10

23500 block 78th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic assault after police conducted a welfare check. Police said the man was exhibiting signs of dangerous behavioral health issues.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: Edmonds police K9 assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with searching for an attempted residential burglary suspect.

8200 block 212th Street Southwest: A garage was broken into and multiple items were stolen including an e-bike and a dirt bike.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a juvenile and a grandparent.

24100 block Highway 99: Three males stole numerous jackets from a business and fled in a vehicle.

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of residence was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Oct. 11

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Edmonds police provided translation assistance to another police agency.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a hit-and-run collision. He was located at a nearby hotel.

21100 block 81st Place West: A vehicle was prowled overnight.

7900 block 242nd Street Southwest: Campaign signs were reported stolen.

500 block Maple Street: A storage unit was broken into and items were stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A resident was the victim of gift card fraud after texting with a subject they believed was someone else. The suspect also attempted to gain access to the victim’s bank account.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of ongoing harassment by a known subject.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her adult son.

9500 block Edmonds Way: Vehicle windows were broken out by a rock.

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle refused to pull over and fled after police attempted to make a traffic stop.

22500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop for a vehicle registration violation.