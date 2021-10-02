Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept 21-27, 2021

Sept. 21
22200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for causing a hit-and-run collision.
500 block Dayton Street: A ring was stolen from a consignment store.
7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was removed from a store for harassing staff.
21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled. The suspect also damaged a second vehicle using the door from the first victim’s vehicle.
24300 block 104th Place West: A phone was lost and the owner reported fraudulent online transactions were made using a digital pay phone app.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was removed from a store for stealing.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was reported stolen overnight from an apartment complex.
7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for attempting to burglarize a closed business.
21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report about a verbal altercation between customers where racial slurs were used.
Sept. 22
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a verbal incident with her spouse.
19100 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a verbal altercation involving family members.
1000 block Euclid Avenue: A burglary report led to an arrest for harassment, assault and malicious mischief.
9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple regarding infidelity.
500 block Main Street: A construction site was burglarized.
20200 block 84th Place West: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife in front of their children.
500 block Main Street: A work truck was stolen from a business.
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was keyed in a parking lot.
500 block Forsyth Lane: A resident reported their identity was used to establish a fraudulent phone account.
100 block 5th Avenue North: Someone attempted to burglarize a commercial business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after getting into a confrontation with an employee.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store after staying in the bathroom stall for approximately two hours.
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was cited for causing a hit-and-run collision.
200 block Skyline Drive: A subject reported being followed home by a suspicious vehicle.
500 block 5th Avenue Southwest: A man stole a chainsaw from a business.
800 block Northstream Lane: A vehicle window was broken but nothing was reported stolen.
22200 block 76th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen.
22100 block 98th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil disagreement between a couple going through a divorce.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
3000 block Oakes Avenue: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with conducting a DUI drug recognition evaluation.
Sept. 23
21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject was hospitalized after being hit with a handgun by an unknown subject.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A parked vehicle was damaged.
800 block Maple Street: Stolen mail was found discarded near a trail.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A box was stolen from a business.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A leaf blower was stolen from a hardware store.
900 block Walnut Street: A wedding ring was reported stolen sometime within the past 10 years.
8200 block Talbot Road: Police received a complaint regarding an ongoing issues with a neighbor.
8400 block Main Street: A pile of mail was found several blocks from the delivery addresses.
7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for yelling and causing a disturbance.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting a nurse at a hospital.
Sept. 24
23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a local grocery store after causing a disturbance and yelling at employees.
1000 block Puget Drive: Police responded to a commercial burglary.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: Police attempted to stop a vehicle with no license plates. The driver failed to stop and sped off in a reckless manner. Officers chose not to pursue the vehicle.
400 block Dayton Street: A driver was arrested for DUI.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and a warrant after shoplifting from a business.
600 block Daley Street: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a hospital after refusing to leave post-discharge.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter assaulted two loss prevention employees while attempting to escape after being detained. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported being bitten by an unknown dog.
Sept. 25
22000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic store for a warrant.
22200 block Highway 99: One suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
3rd Avenue North/Edmonds Street: A driver was cited for a hit-and-run collision.
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered from a vehicle.
Sept. 26
21800 block 96th Avenue West: A theft was reported from an open garage.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was found in a parking lot.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A fire was started from an apparent cigarette thrown into a flower basket. Police arrived and extinguished the fire.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.
22300 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted with a possible opioid overdose by administering Narcan.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after stealing items from a store and assaulting an employee while leaving.
Sept. 27
24100 block Highway 99: A man was briefly detained after police responded to reports of suspicious activity at a local business.
21100 block Highway 99: A business window was damaged after an unknown suspect threw a rock through it.
22000 block Highway 99: Two vehicle license plates were reported missing from work vehicles at a business.
18000 block 72nd Avenue West: Tools and checks were stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.
23400 block 94th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute that resulted in an arrest for unlawful imprisonment.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen and later located damaged by Tukwila Police Department.
300 block Daley Street: Plumbing materials were stolen from an open construction site.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after causing a disturbance and refusing to exit a business restroom.
18700 block Olympic View Drive: A suspect was arrested after police investigated a parked vehicle blocking a driveway.
3800 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with translation during a traffic stop.
