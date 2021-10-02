Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept 21-27, 2021

Sept. 21

22200 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for causing a hit-and-run collision.

500 block Dayton Street: A ring was stolen from a consignment store.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was removed from a store for harassing staff.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled. The suspect also damaged a second vehicle using the door from the first victim’s vehicle.

24300 block 104th Place West: A phone was lost and the owner reported fraudulent online transactions were made using a digital pay phone app.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was removed from a store for stealing.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was reported stolen overnight from an apartment complex.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for attempting to burglarize a closed business.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report about a verbal altercation between customers where racial slurs were used.

Sept. 22

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a verbal incident with her spouse.

19100 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to a verbal altercation involving family members.

1000 block Euclid Avenue: A burglary report led to an arrest for harassment, assault and malicious mischief.

9500 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a couple regarding infidelity.

500 block Main Street: A construction site was burglarized.

20200 block 84th Place West: A man was arrested for assaulting his wife in front of their children.

500 block Main Street: A work truck was stolen from a business.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was keyed in a parking lot.

500 block Forsyth Lane: A resident reported their identity was used to establish a fraudulent phone account.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Someone attempted to burglarize a commercial business.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after getting into a confrontation with an employee.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store after staying in the bathroom stall for approximately two hours.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was cited for causing a hit-and-run collision.

200 block Skyline Drive: A subject reported being followed home by a suspicious vehicle.

500 block 5th Avenue Southwest: A man stole a chainsaw from a business.

800 block Northstream Lane: A vehicle window was broken but nothing was reported stolen.

22200 block 76th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen.

22100 block 98th Avenue West: Police responded to a civil disagreement between a couple going through a divorce.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

3000 block Oakes Avenue: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with conducting a DUI drug recognition evaluation.

Sept. 23

21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject was hospitalized after being hit with a handgun by an unknown subject.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A parked vehicle was damaged.

800 block Maple Street: Stolen mail was found discarded near a trail.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A box was stolen from a business.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A leaf blower was stolen from a hardware store.

900 block Walnut Street: A wedding ring was reported stolen sometime within the past 10 years.

8200 block Talbot Road: Police received a complaint regarding an ongoing issues with a neighbor.

8400 block Main Street: A pile of mail was found several blocks from the delivery addresses.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for yelling and causing a disturbance.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting a nurse at a hospital.

Sept. 24

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a local grocery store after causing a disturbance and yelling at employees.

1000 block Puget Drive: Police responded to a commercial burglary.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Police attempted to stop a vehicle with no license plates. The driver failed to stop and sped off in a reckless manner. Officers chose not to pursue the vehicle.

400 block Dayton Street: A driver was arrested for DUI.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and a warrant after shoplifting from a business.

600 block Daley Street: Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was removed from a hospital after refusing to leave post-discharge.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter assaulted two loss prevention employees while attempting to escape after being detained. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported being bitten by an unknown dog.

Sept. 25

22000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic store for a warrant.

22200 block Highway 99: One suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

3rd Avenue North/Edmonds Street: A driver was cited for a hit-and-run collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was recovered from a vehicle.

Sept. 26

21800 block 96th Avenue West: A theft was reported from an open garage.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was found in a parking lot.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A fire was started from an apparent cigarette thrown into a flower basket. Police arrived and extinguished the fire.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.

22300 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted with a possible opioid overdose by administering Narcan.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after stealing items from a store and assaulting an employee while leaving.

Sept. 27

24100 block Highway 99: A man was briefly detained after police responded to reports of suspicious activity at a local business.

21100 block Highway 99: A business window was damaged after an unknown suspect threw a rock through it.

22000 block Highway 99: Two vehicle license plates were reported missing from work vehicles at a business.

18000 block 72nd Avenue West: Tools and checks were stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute that resulted in an arrest for unlawful imprisonment.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen and later located damaged by Tukwila Police Department.

300 block Daley Street: Plumbing materials were stolen from an open construction site.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants after causing a disturbance and refusing to exit a business restroom.

18700 block Olympic View Drive: A suspect was arrested after police investigated a parked vehicle blocking a driveway.

3800 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with translation during a traffic stop.