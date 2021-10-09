Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2021

Sept. 28

228th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

7900 block 196th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A subject stole a tool from a business.

24100 block Highway 99: Two women were arrested for shoplifting.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled. A window was broken and a backpack with swimming gear was stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A package was stolen from an apartment complex mail area.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A parent reported concerns about an 18-year-old dating their juvenile child.

24100 block Highway 99: A business agent reported merchandise was stolen.

Sept. 29

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a business for loitering inside the location.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A firework were found and turned over to the police for disposal.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police assisted medics with a medical emergency involving a child.

Sept. 30

8200 block Lake Ballinger: A resident reported a disturbance after hearing a verbal argument between man and a woman living next door.

23300 block Edmonds Way: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowl and a wallet and cell phone were stolen.

1100 block 7th Avenue South: A resident reported an unauthorized attempt to change their personal information on an online account.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a store after causing a disturbance.

22000 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security and removed from the location.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court protection order.

8200 block Talbot Road: A resident reported an ongoing issue with their neighbor who was leaving messages and coming onto their property.

Oct. 1

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

400 block 2nd Avenue North: A resident reported their catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle.

23000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business at the request of management.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland Drive/12th Avenue North: A resident said they were assaulted by their neighbor.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with searching for a bank robbery suspect.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and a boat trolling motor was stolen.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A cell phone was reported stolen while shopping at business.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for assaulting his parent with a knife. The victim suffered a non-life- threatening injury.

22400 block Highway 99: A man who was contacted for jaywalking and obstructing traffic was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business and left on foot.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a business parking lot.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Police responded to a possible assault at a tavern. One man involved was arrested for spitting on an officer.

Oct. 2

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident reported being a victim after purchasing gift card for a computer security scam.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A bicycle was reported stolen from an apartment patio.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police conducted a traffic involving a driver with a warrant. The driver was released from the scene.

Oct. 3

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant during traffic stop.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a hospital where a female patient was being treated for knife wounds on her hands. However, she did not wish to cooperate with a police investigation.

1100 block Edmonds Street: A car stereo was damaged during a vehicle prowl.

9500 block Firdale Avenue: A juvenile was arrested for assault and other offenses against their parent.

22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for domestic assault and violating a court protection order.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to an altercation between domestic partners. No assault was reported.

10000 block Edmonds Way: Residents reported sounds of a male yelling and a window breaking in parking garage. When police arrived, they discovered a vehicle had been damaged but no suspects were located.

Oct. 4

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

21100 block Highway 99: Walls on a business were tagged with spray paint.

18800 block 89th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a court protection order, malicious mischief and multiple outstanding warrants.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI charges after causing a collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft after stealing from a business and giving a false name to police.

23600 block 78th Place West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

300 block Highland Drive: A homeowner’s keys were stolen by someone they just met.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after shooting one victim during an armed robbery attempt.