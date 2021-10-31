Edmonds Police Foundation, Support 7 sponsoring Holiday Dash 5K Nov. 27

The Edmonds Police Foundation is partnering with Support 7 to sponsor the 2021 Holiday Dash 5K, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Work off all that extra holiday turkey by getting outside with family. This year, the foundation has joined Support 7 to co-sponsor the event, with the goal of funding portable automated external defibrillators for first responders.

The foundation raises money to support education, training and equipment for the Edmonds Police Department not covered through the city budget. Support 7 works with fire and police agencies by providing a private gathering place for victims and survivors at on-scene events.

Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for kids under 12. The first 100 registered receive a medallion. The run will start at the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, 310 6th Ave. N.

To register, visit www.Support7.org or www.EdmondsPoliceFoundation.org.