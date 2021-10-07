Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Oct. 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

7:00 pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of the September 13, 2021 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments September 27, 2021 and October 11, 2021

D. Authorization To Approve Edmonds Yacht Club To Conduct Holiday On The Docks In Guest Moorage. Saturday, December 4, 2021 Through January 2, 2022

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Sea Jazz 2021

VI. WORKSHOP

A. 2022 Preliminary Budget

VII. INFORMATION

A. Project Report: New Administration & Maintenance Building

B. Project Report: North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed to the public for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting, but will then be included in the next meeting.

