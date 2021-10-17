Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for September 2021

Edmonds Heights K-12
Jayla Judd
Parents’ names: Julie & Johnny Judd
GPA: 3.4
Clubs & Activities: Musical Theater, thespian.
Honors: Honor roll for spring quarter at Edmonds College.
Educational Goals: To complete an associate arts degree, then earn a bachelor’s degree.
Career Goals: Something within the National Park Service.
Edmonds-Woodway High
Sophie Kimura
Parents’ names: Kristy & Doug Kimura
GPA: 3.95
Clubs & Activities: Earth Service Corps Club.
ASB: Clubs Officer.
Community Service: Seattle Aquarium youth volunteer and Edmonds Food Bank volunteer.
Educational Goals: To go to college and study environmental science.
Owen Lee
Parents’ names: Melissa Weakland & Eric Lee
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Mello Aires (jazz choir), Seattle Children’s Chorus, Edmonds Youth Commission Chair.
ASB: Executive Publicity Officer.
Community Service: 2021 Bezos Scholar.
Current Employment: Cook at Cafe Munir.
Educational Goals: Environmental studies major.
Anything else we should know? He/they pronouns (I don’t know if it matters but yea).
Lynnwood High
Payton Masters
Aidian Neely
Meadowdale High
Austin Seals
Parents’ names: Kolleen & David Seals
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: Link Crew, chess, NHS, sports medicine.
ASB: I was a senator as a freshman and sophomore; vice-president as a junior; and president senior year.
Athletics: Cross country and track and field.
Honors: Advanced Placement Statistics, Government, Literature.
Awards: First team All WESCO twice and second team All WESCO once.
Community Service: 130 hours.
Significant School Project: Me and some running friends refurbished the running trail behind the school on the south side of campus.
Educational Goals: To go to college for track.
Career Goals: I’m not sure yet.
Savannah Rainwaters
Parents’ names: Michele & Vito Rinaldi
GPA: 3.6
Current Employment: Stopwatch Espresso (barista).
Educational Goals: College.
Career Goals: Trauma focused therapy.
Mountlake Terrace High
Lindsey Ho
Parents’ names: Kristen & Donald Ho
GPA: 3.3
Clubs & Activities: Eco Club, ASU PR, Senior Class President.
Athletics: Varsity soccer, basketball, tennis.
Honors: Honors Bio, AP European History, AP US History, AP Language.
Awards: Varsity awards, Versatility Award.
Community Service: General fundraisers in the community, food drive work.
Significant School Project: Raising money for prom through ASB.
Current Employment: Dumpling Generation in Edmonds.
Educational Goals: To attend a four-year college.
Career Goals: To work in graphic design or business fields.
Ritika Khanal
Parents’ names: Puspa & Sanu Khanal
GPA: 3.98
Clubs & Activities: MTHS Hawkeye, creative writing, ecology club.
Awards: I was honored as the Washington state representative for the Al Neuharth Journalism conference, and served as co-editor of the student newspaper.
Scriber Lake High
Isabel Mendoza
Parent name: Amy Salgado
GPA: 3.0
Clubs & Activities: Leadership.
Significant School Project: Leadership.
Employment: Currently working at Dairy Queen.
Educational Goals: College.
Career Goals: A career in archeology.
Brandon Williams
Parent name: Jeannette Rochester
GPA: 3.56
Significant School Project: Leadership, locker painting.
Employment: Safeway.
Educational Goals: College.
Career Goals: Science field.
VOICE Transition Program
Michael Bulaclac
Parents’ names: Jean & Edgar Bulaclac
Clubs & Activities: Refit Dance class.
Community Service: Michael has had volunteer jobs at McDonald’s and Marshalls. He is a very hard worker and was adored by his coworkers.
Educational Goals: Finish his final year at VOICE!
Career Goals: To have a paid job and continue to spend time with my family.
Anything else we should know? Michael loves to make the people around him smile and laugh.
