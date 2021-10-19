Edmonds School District looking for Highly Capable Steering Committee members

The Edmonds School District is seeking volunteers to join the district’s new Highly Capable Program Steering Committee.
The district’s Highly Capable Program is for students who perform or show potential for performing at significantly advanced academic levels when compared with others of their age, experiences, or environments.
The new committee will spend the year learning about the program in the Edmonds School District, studying programs in other districts, and examining best practices in terms of equity for highly capable models and identification practices.
The goal is to take this information and develop a recommendation for the ESD Board of Directors.
The commitment is twice-monthly evening meetings in November, January, February, and March as well as visits to programs in other districts.
If you are interested in participating, complete this google form.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.