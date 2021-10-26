Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting ‘spooktacular’ virtual trivia night Oct. 28

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a virtual “spooktacular” trivia night this Thursday, Oct. 28. Join your friends, or be placed on a team and make new friends.

The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug, and there is a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. Wear a costume for a chance to win additional prizes.

Check-in starts at 6:30 p.m. Trivia starts promptly at 7 p.m.

Register online to receive a Zoom link for the event.