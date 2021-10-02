Edmonds woman a winner in ShoreLake Arts exhibit

Sharon Grader of Edmonds was named a winner in the 6th Annual 6X6NW art exhibit and fundraiser, presented by ShoreLake Arts.

The exhibit — which runs virtually through Oct. 15 — features hundreds of 6×6-inch artwork, from 130-plus contributing artists from across the U.S. All proceeds from the event support ShoreLake Arts (formerly the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council).

You can view the exhibit here.