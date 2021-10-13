Edmonds’ Yost Park trail reopens after repairs

2 hours ago 21
The repaired trail, courtesy City of Edmonds

The City of Edmonds reported Wednesday that parks crews have made repairs to a large section of Edmonds’ Shell Creek Trail  that was closed last week due to damage from fallen alder trees.

All trails at Yost Park are now open, the city said.

 

