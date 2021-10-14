Election 2021: Edmonds council candidates report final flurry of fundraising

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

With just three weeks to go before the Nov. 2 general election, campaign fundraising is picking up among local candidates. This is not reflected in spending, however: while some are burning through their money, most remain unchanged. This report brings you up to date as of Oct.12, with the latest information from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

The November ballot will ask voters to choose between two candidates for each of the open positions in Edmonds. Council Position 1 pits incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challenger Alicia Crank. Position 2 candidates include Janelle Cass and Will Chen, neither of whom have previous elected office experience. Finally, former city councilmember and 2019 mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott is challenging 11-year city council incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas for Position 3. (More information on other local races is available on the PDC website).

The latest numbers show all candidates adding to their war chests, with each now reporting total donations in the five-figure range. The candidates with the largest gains since our last report Sept. 19 are Johnson, Cass, Crank and Chen, all of whom added more than $5,000 to their previous totals. While Tibbott and Fraley-Monillas also posted gains, both were less than $5,000. Chen continues to lead the pack in fundraising with more than $47,000 amassed to date; Cass is in second place with just over $41,000..

The Cass campaign has outspent all others since our last report, showing an outlay of more than $11,000, for a grand total of $31,207.28 spent over the entire campaign. Johnson has spent more than $3,000 since our last report, while Crank, Chen, Fraley-Monillas and Tibbott remain unchanged.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Oct. 12. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Look here to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

With the election only three weeks away, this will be My Edmonds News’ last report on campaign finances. Interested readers can refer to the Public Disclosure Commission website for subsequent changes in fundraising and spending.

— By Larry Vogel