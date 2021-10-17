Election 2021: South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Position 6 candidate statement

Among the races to be decided in the Nov. 2 general election is South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue RFA Commissioner Position-at-Large 6, with Derek Daniels facing Maya Ojalehto. Those voting for South County Fire & Rescue Commissioners will live in the regional fire authority boundaries (the City of Lynnwood or unincorporated areas). The cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace contract with South County Fire for fire and EMS services so aren’t represented on the commission.

We requested statements from each of the candidates and received a response from Derek Daniels, as follows:

Hi, I’m Derek Daniels, a candidate South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner Position-at-large 6.

Did you know the Washington State Legislature defines the authority of the fire commissioner as establishing and maintaining policy for the district, managing and conducting the business affairs of the district (budget and finance), and ensuring the fire chief is properly carrying out the duties of their job? This description is not too dissimilar to what is expected of a corporate board of directors and their oversight of the CEO.

I have been a homeowner in the North Lynnwood area for 10-plus years, and have sat on various finance committees and community councils. My business experience includes over 10 years working as an IT Consultant using my soft skills to help clients make better- informed, data-driven decisions. I believe all of that makes me the best candidate to serve as your next South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue RFA, Commissioner Position-at-Large 6.

Endorsements include: South County Union Firefighters (IAFF Local 1828), Fire Commissioner Greg Urban, Pam Daniels, former Snohomish County Clerk, and Ned Daniels, former Lynnwood City Councilmember

I’m asking you to please hire me to represent you.