Election 2021: Still pondering your ballot choices? Check out this information for voters

By now, you should have received your Nov. 2 general election ballots in the mail. If you haven’t yet made your choice for a range of local races, here are some resources:
Our Election 2021 page includes links to our debates with candidates for Edmonds City Council Positions 1, 2 and 3, as well as questionnaires and statements from a range of candidates, from school board to hospital district to port commission.
The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) also submitted questions to candidates regarding issues ACE has been involved in, and have provided those answers for voters to review: The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds questionnaire.
The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County conducted audio and video interviews with candidates and those are available here.
Snohomish County mailed a printed voter’s pamphlets with candidate statements, and that is also available online.
Also a reminder that the cut-off date was Oct. 14 (the day the ballots were mailed to voters) for letters to the editor in support of, or opposition to, candidates. We are no longer accepting those letters.
Voters can register or update an existing registration online at www.votewa.gov or by mail through Monday, Oct. 25. After Oct. 25, voters can continue to register or make updates as well as vote in-person until 8 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the county auditor’s office in Everett or at an accessible voting site.
Voters are encouraged to return their voted ballot early. By returning ballots early, voters can ensure their vote will be included in the first results released on election night. Several options are available for returning a ballot – through a ballot drop box, at an accessible voting site, or by mail (postage paid).
Voters returning their ballot through the mail should check the last collection time on the postal box to ensure their ballot will be postmarked no later than Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters return their ballot a few days before Election Day to ensure timely postmarks. By law, ballots postmarked after Election Day cannot be counted.
When in doubt, use one of 32 conveniently located ballot drop boxes across the county. Locations are listed on an insert mailed with every ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet, and on the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections. Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:
|Location
|Dates and Hours of Operation
|Alderwood Water and Wastewater District3626 156th St SWLynnwood, WA 98087
|Saturday, Oct. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Wyndham Garden Hotel16710 Smokey Point BlvdArlington, WA 98223
|Snohomish County Auditor’s Office1st Floor Admin W3000 Rockefeller Ave
Everett, WA 98201
|Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters who did not receive a ballot by Oct. 23 should call 425-388-3444. For more information, visitwww.snoco.org/elections or contact Snohomish County Elections at elections@snoco.org.
Posting for Ken Reidy who is having tech trouble:
I am in receipt of a political flyer paid for by Friends of Will. It is one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen over the years I have closely followed Edmonds City government. I will verbally recommend candidates to vote for, but I do not endorse candidates or contribute to campaigns. I made this decision years ago after reading an email from former Mayor Gary Haakenson to former Councilmember Michael Plunkett dated October 29, 2009, in which Haakenson expressed surprise about how a campaign contribution was not impacting the conduct of former Councilmember Mauri Moore. That email is included in the City Council Meeting Minutes for the August 4, 2020 City Council Meeting for anybody interested in reading the Haakenson email in its entirety. I participate heavily with city government and make many requests of elected officials. I will never accept the concept that campaign contributions are a way to impact the conduct of elected officials. Friends of Will argue that there are two candidates, but only one real leader. Is this claim meant to divide us? This is a claim made by people (Friends of Will) who talk a lot about “collaboration”. Friends of Will even divided its flyer into two sections. A picture of Will Chen is on the left side with “FACTS” below Will listed in a blue background. A picture of Janelle Cass is on the right side with “FACTS” below Janelle listed in a red background. Can Friends of Will provide proof that what it claims are facts are really facts? I’ve never heard Janelle say anything about believing we need to work “backwards”. Why is this concept being presented as a fact? It has been claimed that Will is a unifier. If so, why didn’t Will Chen tell Friends of Will that he cannot support the mailing of this political flyer. I encourage all to read the written summary of Position 2 Edmonds City Council debate and/or watch the video. We are very fortunate to have this available to help inform us of who to vote for.