Election notes: Chen hosting virtual town hall Oct. 2 on Aging in Edmonds

Edmonds City Council Position 2 candidate Will Chen is hosting a virtual town hall Saturday, Oct. 2 on Aging In Edmonds. All are welcome to a community conversation about aging in place.

The Zoom event will start at 7 p.m. and participants can register at tinyurl.com/AgingInEdmonds to receive alink to the event.

The “Election notes” column provides brief highlights of news from local candidates running for election this fall. Candidates who want to submit announcements to us for consideration can email myedmondsnews@gmail.com.