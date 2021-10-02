EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — If Wishes Were Horses, Solstice at Munster, Anachronisms

My Edmonds News is pleased to present the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

If Wishes Were Horses

I wish I had a cranberry bog

Full of tart fresh berries

Rolling in the water shallow

Perfectly round and red as shame

I’d wear my polka-dotted-hip-high waders

And harvest fruit with a butterfly net

Childlike I’d ford the waters

Bringing home the berry bounty

I’d wash them though they’re already clean

To feel their smoothness and buoyancy

Toss them in a sweetened batter

And bake them over applewood fire

I wish I had a cranberry bog

Full of tart fresh berries

Rolling in the water shallow

Perfectly round and red as shame

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~

Solstice at Münster

We were nine that summer

of the Baltic Sea

Floating on the raft

tied up at the dock

teasing the myriad jellyfish

with our suntanned toes

Wading out in the shallows

to the island of the swans

where we’d spy on

their secret lovenest

under the afterhours light

of the nordic sky

It was so long ago!

but I’m there with you

braiding your impossibly fine

soft blonde hair

the forever children

of the rocky islands

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~

Anachronisms

It is written on Brad Pitt’s forearm

an anglicized paraphrasing of

the Sufi mystic poet Rumi

I met you there, in the words of that tattoo,

snuck into your psyche

burrowed under your skin

our every meeting a dance

our conversations a song

but hearts wax and hearts wane

the night sky darkens religiously

as if all the ink in the world has stained us

only tiny sparks of memory sustain love

nostalgic notes of the swing song

playing on your Sony Discman

late night call from a telephone booth

your last dime spent to hear my waiting voice

Cynthia Hénon

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Cynthia Hénon is a poet, yoga teacher and Mama bear. Her work can be found in EPIC Poetry Group’s anthology, Soundings of the Salish Sea. She lives with her family in beautiful Edmonds.