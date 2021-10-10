EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner: Read My Lips, Wandering, Contests

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Read My Lips
If what you say
is only mouthed
without a sound
does it become
less important?
If I don’t understand
the soundless
movement of your lips
will we enter a moment
of confusion and mistrust?
When words are quiet
your eyes will tell me
and I will kiss
those lips of silence
and know what
I need to hear.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Wandering
Wandering thoughts
Memories jumbled
like a jar of buttons
Some colorful and shiny
with a story to tell
and some needing
to be forgotten
or perhaps kept
for a lonely night
And I remember
a blooming garden
where you picked a bouquet
and arranged each
fragrant color
for me
and then sat alone
in silence
Now I sit alone
my mind wanders…
one button at a time
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~
Contests
School competitions
featuring awkward
dance routines and
breathless renditions of
“Climb Every Mountain”
and…
contests pitting young
women against one
another vying for
the same fella who
doesn’t have a clue
and…
competitions at a
county fair with
blue ribbon winners
for pie, jam, and
crocheted pot holders
and now…
coming full circle
we’re cheering
our children on
as they stumble
with their own
renditions
and creations
hoping to be
rewarded
for a job well done.
Diane Naab
~ ~ ~ ~~
Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler, and published author, now living in the Seattle area.
Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska. She is a member of, and has submitted writing to, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association (PNWA).
Her literary journey includes attending writing workshops conducted by the PNWA, BARN Writers at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, the former Seattle7Writers, Tacoma Community College, and Gamble Creek Studio.
