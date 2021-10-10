EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner: Read My Lips, Wandering, Contests

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Read My Lips

If what you say

is only mouthed

without a sound

does it become

less important?

If I don’t understand

the soundless

movement of your lips

will we enter a moment

of confusion and mistrust?

When words are quiet

your eyes will tell me

and I will kiss

those lips of silence

and know what

I need to hear.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Wandering

Wandering thoughts

Memories jumbled

like a jar of buttons

Some colorful and shiny

with a story to tell

and some needing

to be forgotten

or perhaps kept

for a lonely night

And I remember

a blooming garden

where you picked a bouquet

and arranged each

fragrant color

for me

and then sat alone

in silence

Now I sit alone

my mind wanders…

one button at a time

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Contests

School competitions

featuring awkward

dance routines and

breathless renditions of

“Climb Every Mountain”

and…

contests pitting young

women against one

another vying for

the same fella who

doesn’t have a clue

and…

competitions at a

county fair with

blue ribbon winners

for pie, jam, and

crocheted pot holders

and now…

coming full circle

we’re cheering

our children on

as they stumble

with their own

renditions

and creations

hoping to be

rewarded

for a job well done.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~~

Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler, and published author, now living in the Seattle area.

Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska. She is a member of, and has submitted writing to, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association (PNWA).

Her literary journey includes attending writing workshops conducted by the PNWA, BARN Writers at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, the former Seattle7Writers, Tacoma Community College, and Gamble Creek Studio.