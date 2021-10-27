EWHS cross country teams named 3A fall academic state champs

The Edmonds-Woodway High Schools boys and girls cross country teams have been named Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) 3A Academic State Champions for the 2021-22 fall sports season. The scholastic awards program recognizes teams, by classification and sport, with the highest GPA.

For fall, those 3A teams are cross country, football, girls swimming and diving, and volleyball.

The Warrior boys cross country team reported a GPA of 3.938 among its participating student athletes, while the girls team earned a GPA of 3.992.

The winning teams will be presented with a special plaque at the upcoming WIAA/Gesa Credit Union State Championships and will also be awarded Scholastic Cup points.