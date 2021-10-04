Fall festival and bazaar Oct. 16 to benefit Annie’s Community Kitchen

Edmond Lutheran Church is sponsoring a fall festival and bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. All proceeds will benefit Annie’s Community Kitchen,, which provides a free community meal every Wednesday evening in the church fellowship hall.

There will be crafts, baked goods, kids activities and door prizes. Vendors interested in participating can reserve their table online at www.edmondslutheran.org, by emailing office@edmondslutheran.org or call 425-744-8090.

Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds