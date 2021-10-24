Friend of Edmonds Library hosting poetry panel with EPIC Group Writers Oct. 28

Registration is open for the Friends of the Edmonds Library’s Thursday, Oct. 28 program, featuring local poets from EPIC Group Writers.
Poet panelists Gerald Bigelow, James Backstrom and Kristina Stapleton will discuss their inspiration, their approach and their poems. There will be time for questions and answers, and for attendees to share their own poetry recommendations.
Register for free at this link.
