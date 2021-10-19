Good trees for urban gardens: Plant now for spectacular fall color

Fall has so much beauty that a walk in the neighborhood is a joy. It is also a great time to plant trees. If you are inspired to choose a new tree, you are in luck.

For the maples, find a spot with some dappled shade. They do not enjoy hot spots

Liriodendron needs lots of room and protection from wind.

“Grace,” like other smoke trees, wants a warm spot and does not need shade.

Remember that new trees like a large hole where you have added compost. They will benefit from a mulch of wood chips or bark. Keep any mulch 2 to 3 inches from the trunk.