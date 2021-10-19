Good trees for urban gardens: Plant now for spectacular fall color

Fall has so much beauty that a walk in the neighborhood is a joy. It is also a great time to plant trees. If you are inspired to choose a new tree, you are in luck.
For the maples, find a spot with some dappled shade. They do not enjoy hot spots
Liriodendron needs lots of room and protection from wind.
“Grace,” like other smoke trees, wants a warm spot and does not need shade.
Remember that new trees like a large hole where you have added compost. They will benefit from a mulch of wood chips or bark. Keep any mulch 2 to 3 inches from the trunk.
Good tree-planting time continues through October and into the first part of November before frosts hit. Enjoyment of a beautiful tree will continue for many years.
— By Barbara Chase
Barbara Chase is a Master Gardener who serves on the City of Edmonds Citizens Tree Board.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.