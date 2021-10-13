High school sports roundup for Oct. 11, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-0

25-9, 25-16, 25-14

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 10 digs, 6 aces

– Eden Thoesen 20 assists

– Mia Johns 5 kills, 7 aces and 2 blocks

Records: Meadowdale 7-4; Cascade 2-8

Meadowdale next league match; at Arlington; Wednesday Oct. 13; 7 p.m.

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-18, 25-17, 25-22

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Kayla Bentosino 11 digs

– Lexi Drescher 7 digs

– Ellie Lombard 3 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks

– Isabelle Allred 5 blocks

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-7; Arlington 10-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Cascade; Wednesday Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Vlli Berisha (M) 6-4, 6-3

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-2, 6-0

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Alex Lee (M) 7-5, 2-6, (15-13)

Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Kallen Kinney (M) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles:

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Jake Britton/Jamie Jun (M) 6-0, 6-1

Cooper McCarthy /Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-0, 7-5

Simon Le/Daniel Park (EW) defeated Lucas Robinson/Ethan Wright (M) 6-3, 7-5

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday Oct. 12; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Tommy McMahon (L) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Ben Britton (MT) defeated Andy Ho (L) 6-3, 6-2

Evan Yang (L) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Matt Ruiz (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Aiden Le/ Kai Magbahat (MT) defeated Luke Tyler/Drew Kiner (L) 6-4, 6-2

Christan Gillmore/Matthew Choi (MT) defeated Alvin Le/Eric Phan (L) 6-1, 6-3

Hans Bahm/Jayden Roseberry (MT) defeated Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) 6-4, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m.

