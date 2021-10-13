High school sports roundup for Oct. 11, 2021

Girls Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-0
25-9, 25-16, 25-14
Meadowdale individual stats:
– Steph Grimes 10 digs, 6 aces
– Eden Thoesen 20 assists
– Mia Johns 5 kills, 7 aces and 2 blocks
Records: Meadowdale 7-4; Cascade 2-8
Meadowdale next league match; at Arlington; Wednesday Oct. 13; 7 p.m.
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Kayla Bentosino 11 digs
– Lexi Drescher 7 digs
– Ellie Lombard 3 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks
– Isabelle Allred 5 blocks
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-7; Arlington 10-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Cascade; Wednesday Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Vlli Berisha (M) 6-4, 6-3
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-2, 6-0
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Alex Lee (M) 7-5, 2-6, (15-13)
Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Kallen Kinney (M) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Jake Britton/Jamie Jun (M) 6-0, 6-1
Cooper McCarthy /Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) 6-0, 7-5
Simon Le/Daniel Park (EW) defeated Lucas Robinson/Ethan Wright (M) 6-3, 7-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Stanwood; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday Oct. 12; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 5-2
Singles:
Tommy McMahon (L) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
Ben Britton (MT) defeated Andy Ho (L) 6-3, 6-2
Evan Yang (L) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Matt Ruiz (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Aiden Le/ Kai Magbahat (MT) defeated Luke Tyler/Drew Kiner (L) 6-4, 6-2
Christan Gillmore/Matthew Choi (MT) defeated Alvin Le/Eric Phan (L) 6-1, 6-3
Hans Bahm/Jayden Roseberry (MT) defeated Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) 6-4, 6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next match: at Mariner; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.