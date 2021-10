High school sports roundup for Oct. 13, 2021

Cross Country

Edmonds School District Championships

Ballinger Park, Mountlake Terrace

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 20

Meadowdale 57

Lynnwood 65

Mountlake Terrace 91

Individual times:

Jemma Willcox (EW) 15:43 Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 15:52 Stella Smith (EW) 16:33 Payton Conover (MD) 16:35 Martina Landa (EW) 16:38 Jolie Davison (MT) 16:46 Rachel Elliott (L) 16:57 Donna Marie Harris (L) 17:28 Macy Tran (EW) 17:36 Gia Powell (MD) 17:54 Kathryn Potter (L) 17:54 Lynn Le (MD) 17:58

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:

Meadowdale 40

Edmonds-Woodway 43

Mountlake Terrace 55

Lynnwood 96

Individual times:

Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 13:48 Deklund DeBell (MD) 13:51 Simon Gezai (MD) 13:59 Austin Seals (MD) 14:13 Ciaran Brennan (EW) 14:17 Tod Gil Harris (MT) 14:17 Christian Cox (MT) 14:26 Luke Blomberg (EW) 14:31 Talli Kimani (EW) 14:34 Alphonse Mennano (EW) 14:36 Shinyun Kim (EW) 14:45 Mason Cutler (MT) 14:55

Next race: Wesco League Championships; Saturday Oct. 23; at Arlington Ultralight Airport

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-0

25-20, 25-16, 25-11

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 4 kills, 12 assists and 2 digs

– Kayla Bentosino 7 digs and 2 aces

– Lexi Drescher 5 digs

– Ellie Lombard 9 kills and 2 blocks

– Isabelle Allred 3 kills and 5 blocks

– Haley Trinh 9 assists

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-7; Cascade 2-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Lynnwood; Monday Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-9, 25-22, 25-9

Arlington individual stats:

– Malia Shepherd 13 digs, 10 kills and 6 aces

– Emily Mekelburg 16 kills, 3 digs and 2 aces

– Taylor Pederson 6 kills, 21 assists and 5 digs

– Chloe Lewis 12 digs and 8 aces

– Brookelynn Ramey 16 assists, 3 digs and 3 aces

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 6 digs

– Eden Thoesen 8 assists

– Tanna Kollen 3 kills

– Isa Clampitt 4 aces and 3 kills

Records: Arlington 11-1; Meadowdale 7-5

Meadowdale next league match; vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 5-2

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Huston Rawls (S) 6-0, 6-0

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Morgan Zill (S) 6-1, 6-3

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Aidan Link (S) 6-0, 6-0

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Max Mullen (S) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles:

Brandt Gilbertson/Blake Reid (S) defeated Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) 6-2, 7-5

Connor Wickstrom/Cam Bailey (S) defeated Cooper McCarthy /Tomas Mahoney (EW) 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-5

Armon Mkrtychev/Jude Wilcox (EW) defeated Ayden Medina/Ethan Eichler (S) 6-2, 6-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Wesco 3A South District Championships; Tuesday Oct.19; 11 a.m. at Jackson High School

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 5-2

Singles:

Vlli Berisha (M) defeated Cooper McBride (A) 6-2, 6-1

Caleb Chun (M) defeated Max Morzelewski (A) 6-1, 6-2

Alex Lee (M) defeated Dawson Ford (A) 6-1, 6-0

Kallen Kinney (M) defeated Isaiah Christofferson (A) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles:

Cadyn Sava/Tyler Uffens (A) defeated Jake Britton/Jamie Jun (M) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) defeated Braden Dalgren/Grant Cramer (A) 6-0, 2-6,(10-5)

Aaron Nichols/Eli Weber (A) won by forfeit

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Thursday October 14; 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 6-1

Singles:

Aiden Le (MT) defeated Caden Kaasa (Mon) 6-3, 7-5

Kai Magbahat (MT) defeated Jacob Shafer (Mon) 6-1, 6-3

Trace Fagan (MT) defeated Jackson Kennedy (Mon) 6-2, 6-1

Ben Britton (MT) defeated Henry Conradt (Mon) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Christan Gillmore/ Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Parker Mann/Joe Gunter (Mon) 6-3, 6-2

Reid Schaeffer/Josh Gunter (Mon) defeated Matthew Choi/ Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-4, 6-2

Hans Bahm/Alex Ballard (MT) Keller Nienau/Luke McCullough (Mon) 6-1, 7-5

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Meadowdale; Friday October 15; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Mariner 4-3

Singles:

Andy Ho (L) defeated Danny Nguyen (M) 6-1,6-3

Tommy McMahon (L) defeated Itzack Tamabaua (M) 6-3,6-2

Joseph Na (M) defeated Matt Ruiz (L) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

Nick Chhum (M) defeated Ethan Truong (L) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles:

Jesus Rangel/William Tuju (M) defeated Luke Tyler/Drew Kiner (L) 6-0, 7-5

Evan Yang/Alvin Le (L) defeated Dennis Pham/Aaron Ly (M) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-2

Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) defeated Jeremy Nguyen and Justin (M) 6-3, 6-0

Lynnwood next match: at vs Meadowdale; Thursday Oct. 14; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits