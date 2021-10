High school sports roundup for Oct. 18, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Sammy Holmer 10 kills and 4 aces

– Sarah McArthur 14 kills and 8 digs

– Gracie Kouthong 8 kills

– Cassidy Johnsen 6 aces and 5 kills

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 5 kills and 7 digs

– Maya Faulkner 13 digs and 4 kills

– Haley Trinh 6 kills, 7 assists, 5 aces and 4 digs

– Kayla Bentosino 25 digs and 2 aces

– Lexi Drescher 10 digs and 3 aces

Records: Lynnwood 8-5; Mountlake Terrace 5-8

Lynnwood next league match; vs Shorecrest; Wednesday Oct. 20; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Shorewood; Wednesday Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeateed Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-10, 25-11, 25-20

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Ella Ray 10 digs, 8 aces and 3 kills

– Eden Thoesen 19 assists and 13 digs

– Mia Johns 6 kills and 3 blocks

Records: Meadowdale 8-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-10

Meadowdale next league match; at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday Oct. 20; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits