High school sports roundup for Oct. 20, 2021

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-2

15-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 15-11

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 11 kills and 18 assists

– Maya Faulkner 5 digs and 6 kills

– Haley Trinh 4 kills, 23 assists, 6 aces and 16 digs

– Kayla Bentosino 22 digs

– Lexi Drescher 11 digs

– Jessie Tong 3 kills and 9 digs

– Ellie Lombard 13 kills and 6 blocks

– Isabelle Alfred 10 kills and 7 blocks

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-8; Shorewood 4-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

25-13, 25-15, 25-12

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Erika Fosberg 9 kills, 2 digs and 1 block

– Lucy Bartron 5 kills and 5 digs

– Eris Lynch 2 aces and 22 digs

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-10; Cedarcrest 0-12

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Shorecrest; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 3-2

25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Lydia Berhanu 9 aces and 10 digs

– Sarah McArthur 17 kills and 12 digs

– Payton Masters 22 digs

– Cassidy Johnsen 3 aces and 7 kills

– Teya Abiador 16 digs

Records: Shorecrest 10-5; Lynnwood 8-6

Lynnwood next match; at Cedarcrest; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-1

No details reported

Records: Archbishop Murphy 10-3; Meadowdale 8-6

Meadowdale next league match; vs Shorewood; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

