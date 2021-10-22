High school sports roundup for Oct. 20, 2021

Girls Volleyball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-2
15-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 15-11
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 11 kills and 18 assists
– Maya Faulkner 5 digs and 6 kills
– Haley Trinh 4 kills, 23 assists, 6 aces and 16 digs
– Kayla Bentosino 22 digs
– Lexi Drescher 11 digs
– Jessie Tong 3 kills and 9 digs
– Ellie Lombard 13 kills and 6 blocks
– Isabelle Alfred 10 kills and 7 blocks
Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-8; Shorewood 4-9
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
25-13, 25-15, 25-12
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Erika Fosberg 9 kills, 2 digs and 1 block
– Lucy Bartron 5 kills and 5 digs
– Eris Lynch 2 aces and 22 digs
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-10; Cedarcrest 0-12
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Shorecrest; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 3-2
25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Lydia Berhanu 9 aces and 10 digs
– Sarah McArthur 17 kills and 12 digs
– Payton Masters 22 digs
– Cassidy Johnsen 3 aces and 7 kills
– Teya Abiador 16 digs
Records: Shorecrest 10-5; Lynnwood 8-6
Lynnwood next match; at Cedarcrest; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-1
No details reported
Records: Archbishop Murphy 10-3; Meadowdale 8-6
Meadowdale next league match; vs Shorewood; Tuesday Oct. 26; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
