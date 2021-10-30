High school sports roundup for Oct. 28, 2021

Girls Soccer

District play-in game (winner advances, loser out)

Ferndale defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Izzy Fallarme

Meadowdale season comes to an end, Ferndale advances to the District tournament and will play Mountlake Terrace on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Erika Fosberg 16 kills, 5 digs and 1 block

– Elizabeth Veshkurova 5 kills and 1 ace

– Amber Uyeda 7 kills

– Eris Lynch 24 digs and 1 kill

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Carly Epp 4 kills, 9 assists, 7 digs and 2 blocks

– Haley Trinh 5 kills, 8 assists and 6 digs

– Kayla Bentosino 17 digs

– Jessie Tong 6 kills and 4 blocks

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-11; Mountlake Terrace 6-10

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Snohomish; Monday Nov. 1; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Cedarcrest; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2

18-25, 12-25, 25-19, 28-26, 15-10

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Steph Grimes 20 digs

– Eden Thoesen 35 assists

– Tanna Kollen 16 kills and 5 blocks

– Sofia Brockmeyer 9 digs and 5 aces

Lynnwood individual stats:

– Hannah Johnson 14 kills, 6 blocks and 2 aces

– Sarah McArthur 12 kills, 12 digs and 4 aces

– Charlie Thomas 31 assists and 4 kills

Records: Meadowdale 10-6; Lynnwood 9-7

Meadowdale next match; at Shorecrest; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits