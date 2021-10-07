High school sports roundup for Oct. 6, 2021

Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Cole Balen (AM) 6-3, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (AM) 6-1, 6-1
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Sam Mulliken (AM) 6-2, 6-0
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Zach Cuda (AM) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Sean Balen/Patrick Kenny (AM) 6-4, 6-3
Cooper McCarthy/Tomas Mahoney (EW) defeated Andrew Davenport/Lochlan Shevlin (AM) 6-1, 6-0
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Josh Navula/Max Chhin (AM) 6-0, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 4-3
Singles:
Zaid Khan (SC) defeated Vlli Berisha (M) 6-4, 6-1
Calvin Rice (SC) defeated Caleb Chun (M) 6-4, 6-3
Gunnar Hall (M) defeated Owen Pierce (SC) 7-5, 6-2
Alex Lee (M) defeated Matthew Gardiner (SC) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles:
Connor Wakefield/Indigo Vining (SC) defeated Jake Britton/Kallen Kinney (M) 6-2, 6-4
Daniel Lee/Kevin Nong (M) defeated Spencer Berry/Sohum Vohra (SC) 6-0, 6-4
Jamie Jun/Lucas Robinson (M) 6-3, 6-4 defeated Parker Mina/Ronin Crawford 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
David Lin (SW) defeated Alvin Le (L) 6-1, 6-1
Ben Borgida (SW) defeated Drew Kiner (L) 6-0, 6-2
Nathan Hagemeier (SW) defeated Luke Tyler (L) 6-0, 6-1
Ethan Farley (SW) defeated Matt Ruiz (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
JD Drake/Murray Falkin (SW) defeated Tommy McMahon/Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-1
Julian Waisto/Blake Gettmann (SW) defeated Ethan Truong/Jace Latimer (L) 6-0, 6-0
Connor Vana/Jack Buma (SW) defeated Remy Young/Nathaniel Jolosky (L) 6-2, 6-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday Oct. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cross Country
Archbishop Murphy/Everett/Lynnwood/Stanwood
McCollum Park, Everett
5,000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Stanwood 23
Lynnwood 44
Everett 64
Individual times:
- Leia Jones (S) 20:45
- Lael ten Hoopen (S) 21:13
- Rachel Elliott (L) 21:24
- Emma Larson (E) 21:39
- Kate Bladek (S) 21:59
- Mary Wilson (S) 22:22
- Donna Marie Harris (L) 22:30
- Kathryn Potter (L) 22:49
- Lindsey Khoury (S) 23:05
- Lauren Hruschka (S) 23:23
5,000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Stanwood 33
Archbishop Murphy 57
Everett 58
Lynnwood 85
Individual times:
-
- Daxtyn Castagnetta (L) 17:24
- J’Aiden Cranwell-Meneses (E) 17:33
- Ryker Belles (S) 18:01
- Paul Stamm (E) 18:04
- Owen Palmer (S) 18:12
- Alex Shepler (S) 18:43
- Solomon Perera (AM) 19:04
- Mac Martin (S) 19:11
- Kirk Shelton (AM) 19:23
- Blake Coleman (AM) 19:24
Lynnwood next race: Mountain Loop Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Granite Falls, WA
Glacier Peak/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood
Hamlin Park, Shoreline
4000 Meters Girls Varsity
Team Scores:
Shorewood 26
Glacier Peak 42
Mountlake Terrace 58
Individual times:
-
-
- Rowan Casselman (S) 16:41
- Jolie Davison (MT) 17:34
- Kyla Johnson (S) 17:37
- Leah Degenhardt (S) 18:11
- Adisen Stratton (GP) 18:15
- Hannah Hader (GP) 18:21
- Allison Skoog (GP) 18:22
- Sawyer Whiting (S) 18:24
- Peyton Wirkkala (GP) 18:26
- Hanna Bruno (S) 18:41
-
4000 Meters Boys Varsity
Team Scores:
Glacier Peak 21
Shorewood 34
Mountlake Terrace 84
Individual times:
-
-
- Nicholas LeBar (GP) 13:41
- Levi Nichols (GP) 13:46
- Luke Gillingham (S) 13:59
- Ulysses Lopez-Vazquez (GP) 14:11
- Joachim Jakuc (GP) 14:22
- Ian McArthur (S) 14:49
- Otto Erhart (S) 14:54
- Julian Larson (S) 14:54
- Otto Nicholson (GP) 14:54
- Finn DeLaChapelle (S) 14:56
-
Mountlake Terrace next race: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Lakewood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
