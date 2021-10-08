High school sports roundup for Oct. 7, 2021

Girls Soccer

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Snohomish goal scorer:
– Sara Rodgers (3)

Snohomish assist:
– Lauran Pedley

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:
– Marley Davis

Edmonds-Woodway assist:
– Deanna Montero Vega

Records: Snohomish 8-2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-4-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Everett; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-2

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Veronica Gomez (2)
– Laura Rice
– Ally Villalobos

Mountlake Terrace assists:
– Natalie Cardin
– Laura Rice

Marysville Pilchuck goal scorers:
– Elizabeth Martinez
– Kaitlyn Olson

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2-3; Marysville Pilchuck 1-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Arlington; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. 

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2

Lynnwood goal scorer:
– Maya Kembel (2)
– Paris Sharrett

Marysville Getchell goal scorer:
– Kenzie Thompson-Sheldon (2)

Records: Lynnwood 3-7-1; Marysville Getchell 2-7-1

Lynnwood next match; Stanwood; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Yocelin Espino

Records: Monroe  6-3-1; Meadowdale 3-7-1

Meadowdale next match; at Cascade; Tuesday Oct. 12; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-1
25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 5 kills, 15 assists and 6 aces
– Kayla Bentosino 14 digs
– Jessie Tong 6 kills
– Maya Faulkner 11 digs
– Lexi Drescher 5 digs
– Ellie Lombard 11 kills
– Isabelle Allred 7 kills and 7 blocks
– Haley Trinh 7 kills

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
– Emily Hamre 21 assists and 9 digs
– Carly Scallan 6 kills, 6 aces and 6 digs
– Jacynta Myles-Gilford 6 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs
– Moneece Kendrick 4 aces and 20 digs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-6; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Arlington; Monday Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School 

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-2
19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12

Meadowdale individual stats:
– Ella Ray 8 kills, 2 blocks and 13 digs
– Eden Thoesen 30 assists and 13 digs
– Mia Johns 8 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks

Records: Meadowdale 6-4; Monroe 4-3

Meadowdale next league match; vs Cascade; Monday Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 3-2
No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 7-3; Marysville Getchell 3-7

Lynnwood next league match; at Stanwood; Tuesday October 12; 7:00 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 6-1

Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated JD Drake (SW) 6-2, 6-3
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Murray Falkin (SW) 6-2, 6-2
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated David Lin (SW) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2
Sam Browne (EW) defeated Ben Borgida (SW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:
Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Ethan Farley/Tate Nelson (SW) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5
Julian Walston/Blake Gettmann (SW) defeated Cooper McCarthy /Tomas Mahoney (EW) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Connor Vana/Henry Sheffield (SW) 6-2, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Monday Oct. 11; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School 

Mountlake Terrace-Shorecrest
No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Cross Country

Meadowdale/Marysville Getchell/Shorecrest
Lynndale Park, Edmonds

4,000 Meters Girls Varsity

Team Scores:
Meadowdale 26
Shorecrest 35
Marysville Getchell 68

Individual times:

  1. Payton Conover (MD) 16:25
  2. Rebecca Rhodes (S) 17:37
  3. Jordan Leith (MD) 17:40
  4. Annalisa Grant (MD) 17:41
  5. Ruby Pierce (S) 17:50
  6. Siana Grams (S) 17:51
  7. Marley Arnold (S) 17:55
  8. Lynn Le (MD) 17:58
  9. Avery Kleinsasser (MG) 18:02
  10. Helena Abiye (MD) 18:07

4,000 Meters Boys Varsity

Team Scores:
Meadowdale 22
Shorecrest 54
Marysville Getchell 55

Individual times:

  1. Deklund DeBell (MD) 13:27
  2. Simon Gezai (MD) 13:29
  3. George Fernandez (SC) 13:51
  4. John Patterson (MD) 13:56
  5. Winuka Kulatunge (MG) 14:12
  6. Brandon Emory (MG) 14:29
  7. TJ North (MD) 14:38
  8. Dillon Josafat (MD) 14:42
  9. Luke Smith (S) 14:53
  10. Jackson Marti (MD) 14:56

Meadowdale next race: Nike Hole In The Wall XC Invitational; Saturday Oct. 9; at Lakewood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

