High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2021

Football
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 32-0
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
– Aaron Barraza: 21 rushes for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns
– Alec Rust: 2 rushing touchdowns
– Trey Smith: 82 yard touchdown run
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1 league, 4-3 overall; Marysville Getchell 1-4, 2-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday Oct. 22: 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 21-7
Lynnwood highlights:
– Julius Heudorf: 1 touchdown pass
– Anthony Hooker: 2 touchdown runs
– Pavin Soumpholphakdy 57 yard touchdown reception
Mountlake Terrace highlights:
– Zaveon Jones: 1 touchdown run
Records: Lynnwood 2-2 league, 3-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 1-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday Oct. 22: 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday Oct. 22: 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 30-7
Snohomish highlights:
– Kale Hammer: 7 for 8 passing for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns
– Kyle Larson: 14 rushes for 107 yards
– Josh Vandergriend: 3 receptions for 115 yards and 1 touchdown
– Mason Orgill: 1 touchdown reception
– Wyatt Doran: 1 touchdown reception
– Brayden Ulrich: 1 touchdown run
– Exekiel Neubauer: 1 safety
Records: Snohomish 4-0 league, 4-2 overall; Meadowdale 0-3, 0-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Oct. 22: 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.