High school sports roundup for Sept. 15, 2021

Football

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 32-0

Edmonds-Woodway highlights:

– Aaron Barraza: 21 rushes for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns

– Alec Rust: 2 rushing touchdowns

– Trey Smith: 82 yard touchdown run

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1 league, 4-3 overall; Marysville Getchell 1-4, 2-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday Oct. 22: 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 21-7

Lynnwood highlights:

– Julius Heudorf: 1 touchdown pass

– Anthony Hooker: 2 touchdown runs

– Pavin Soumpholphakdy 57 yard touchdown reception

Mountlake Terrace highlights:

– Zaveon Jones: 1 touchdown run

Records: Lynnwood 2-2 league, 3-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 1-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday Oct. 22: 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday Oct. 22: 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 30-7

Snohomish highlights:

– Kale Hammer: 7 for 8 passing for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns

– Kyle Larson: 14 rushes for 107 yards

– Josh Vandergriend: 3 receptions for 115 yards and 1 touchdown

– Mason Orgill: 1 touchdown reception

– Wyatt Doran: 1 touchdown reception

– Brayden Ulrich: 1 touchdown run

– Exekiel Neubauer: 1 safety

Records: Snohomish 4-0 league, 4-2 overall; Meadowdale 0-3, 0-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday Oct. 22: 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits