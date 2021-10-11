Hit a ‘brick wall’ with your research? Sno-Isle Genealogy Society offering help Oct. 16

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems this Saturday, Oct. 16 at its research library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later this week.

Caroll Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free, 40-minute session is an “in person” appointment.