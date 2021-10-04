Joyce Ann Miller: She loved music, travel and going to the beach

On September 29, 2021, Joyce Ann Miller passed away peacefully at the age of 76 at Edmonds, WA. Joyce was born June 29, 1945, in Washington DC and was the daughter of Leonard Paul and Ruth Anna (Metzger) Miller.

Joyce was a caring person, a hard worker, would always help someone in need, and always made sure her three sons were provided for. Joyce loved music, traveling, going to the beach, loved living in Warfordsburg, PA, and enjoyed driving around the Appalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania and Maryland. Joyce was privileged and honored to have an audience with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican while doing a trip through Italy.

Joyce is survived by her brother Dr. Leonard P. Miller Jr; her sister Barbara (Miller) Wood; her sons John J. P. Morahan III, Michael Paul Morahan, and Vernon Bruce Langley Jr. Joyce is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, her 3 nieces, and her nephew.

A service will be held for Joyce Miller at Becks Tribute Center 405 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA 98020

“A mother holds her children’s hands for a while, their hearts forever.” – author unknown