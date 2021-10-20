Judy Gale Bear: Memorial service planned for Oct. 30

Judy Gale Bear, 72, passed away September 6, 2021. She was the wife of Stanley James Bear. They shared 55 years of marriage together.

Born in Amarillo, Texas, she was the daughter of Minnie Catherine Halford (Boone) and John Rubert Halford.

She was a member of Rock of Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and quilting along with women’s group activities.

Judy is preceded in death by John Halford, Catherine Barnett (Halford) (Boone), Rusty Halford, and Jerry Barnett.

She is survived by Stan Bear, Catherine Guay, Wilbur (Bridgette) Bear, John (Emily) Bear, four grandchildren (Matthew Guay, Ellie, Maggie, and Allie Bear)

A memorial service will be held October 30, 2021 at 2:30pm at Rock of Hope Baptist Church (7812 224th St SW Edmonds, WA 98026). A private family graveside service will follow. Memorial donations can be made to Evergreen Health Hospice Center (12822 124th Lane NE Kirkland, WA 98034).