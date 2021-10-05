Learn ‘Sounds of Fire Safety’ during Fire Prevention Week; free virtual home safety class Oct. 13

South County Fire is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

This year’s campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action,” said Jennye Cooper, fire and life safety educator at South County Fire. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Tips to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Working smoke alarms save lives. In a fire you may have as little as two minutes to safely escape. Make sure you have a working smoke alarm in each sleeping area, outside the sleeping area (central in the hallway) and on every level of your home.

If you are a new homeowner, be sure the smoke alarms that came with your home are in working order.

If you are renting or leasing your home, your landlord is required to have working smoke alarms in your unit, but you are responsible for maintaining them.

Free home fire safety class

You can learn more in South County Fire’s free, virtual home fire safety class Oct. 13, 6 p.m. For online registration, visit South County Fire’s website: www.southsnofire.org/classes. Attendees will be entered in a prize drawing.

For those unable to attend the class, South County Fire also offers home fire safety phone consultations. For more information, contact South County Fire Outreach, 425-320-5800.