Letter to the editor: A message to candidates and their supporters

Okay, I’ll admit it. This is really a letter to the candidates for Edmonds City Council.
It comes as no surprise to anyone that our upcoming elections/campaigns have become quite divisive. And instead of outlining my rationale behind the “whys” I will just state my message:
- Please talk about your position on the many issues that will affect our fair city in the upcoming days, weeks, months, and even years.
- Please talk about your credentials for being able to address these issues.
- Please don’t talk about your opponent’s shortcomings.
- Please don’t talk about your opponent’s past mistakes, perceived or actual.
And to those who avidly support one candidate or another, while I admire your interest in achieving the best outcome for Edmonds, please know that exhaustively enumerating the opposing candidate’s shortcomings hoping to influence the vote, actually achieves the opposite result.
Yes, I expect pushback from some, as, unfortunately, we have come to a place in time where one would get disagreement even from stating that water is wet.
Samm Jaenicke
Edmonds
