Letter to the editor: A message to candidates and their supporters

Editor:

Okay, I’ll admit it. This is really a letter to the candidates for Edmonds City Council.

It comes as no surprise to anyone that our upcoming elections/campaigns have become quite divisive. And instead of outlining my rationale behind the “whys” I will just state my message:

Please talk about your position on the many issues that will affect our fair city in the upcoming days, weeks, months, and even years. Please talk about your credentials for being able to address these issues. Please don’t talk about your opponent’s shortcomings. Please don’t talk about your opponent’s past mistakes, perceived or actual.

And to those who avidly support one candidate or another, while I admire your interest in achieving the best outcome for Edmonds, please know that exhaustively enumerating the opposing candidate’s shortcomings hoping to influence the vote, actually achieves the opposite result.

Yes, I expect pushback from some, as, unfortunately, we have come to a place in time where one would get disagreement even from stating that water is wet.

Samm Jaenicke

Edmonds