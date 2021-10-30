Letter to the editor: A plea for speedy campaign sign removal next week

Editor:

I would like to make a plea to all the candidates for the various positions for whom we are currently casting our ballots. Please, I beg of all of you, win or lose or even if you do not know yet, by Wednesday morning next week, collect all the campaign signs in the public right of way!

I will not address the visual pollution you have scattered all over town (well, I guess I just did) but after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the polls are closed and the signs will not do you any more good. Every morning I walk all over Edmonds and am just flabbergasted by the plethora of signs –everywhere! Does a candidate really need them every 10 feet going up Main Street? Regardless of the efficacy of the signs, come 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, they are just eye sores and need to come down.

Candidates, you and your volunteers should be out first thing picking them up – even the ones thrown/blown/knocked into the bushes. How the heck are we supposed to know about all the yard sales, missing pets and homes for sale if the hundreds of your campaign signs are still blocking our views?

Chris Fleck

Edmonds